17 More COVID-19 Related Deaths in Minn., 111 Total

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 17 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19 (that's the largest one day total we've seen so far in Minnesota), bringing the total deaths in the state to 111.

The number of people in the ICU today has increased by three and is up to 106. The number of people in the hospital today that are not in the ICU increase by seven and is up to 117.

The state says they've confirmed 159 new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 2,071. Meanwhile, 46 more people have recovered with that total now at 1,066.

There were 1,378 tests completed Thursday, with just over 43,000 tests done in Minnesota.

Local Counties:

Wright County: 23 cases, 1 death

Stearns County: 14 cases, 0 deaths

Sherburne County: 12 cases, 0 deaths

Benton County: 4 cases, 0 deaths