15U St. Cloud Blue Sox Enjoying a Great June
The St. Cloud Blue Sox 15U youth baseball team has been on a roll in June. The weekend of the 9th thru 11th they were in Fargo at the Liam G Medd Tournament and compiled 4 wins on the way to the championship. The team defeated Bismark, Calgary Alberta Canada, Fargo, then Moorhead in the championship game.
The Blue Sox followed that up with 4 more wins last weekend in the Gopher State Mid Summer Classic defeating Armstrong/Cooper and Hopkins in pool play. In bracket play the Blue Sox had a come from behind win against Lake Elmo, and defeated Elk River for the championship. Elk River was previously undefeated in league play.