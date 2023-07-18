Albany 14U Baseball Wins State Title

The Albany Diamond Dawgs 14U tournament team went 6-0-1 on the weekend to take home the Minnesota Baseball Tournaments 14AA State Championship. After going 2-0-1 in pool play, the Dawgs went on to beat Hudson 9-2, St. Paul Highland 4-0, Caledonia 6-3 and the Burnsville Blaze 14-4 in bracket play.

Coach Ryan Breitbach says:

Throughout the weekend, solid pitching and clutch hitting lead the way to victory.

Get our free mobile app

The game breakdown according to GameChanger:

Judah Allen drove in four runs on three hits to lead Albany Diamond Dawgs 14AA past Burnsville Blaze 14AA 14U 14-4 on Sunday. Allen doubled in the second inning, scoring two runs, and singled in the sixth inning, scoring two.

Burnsville Blaze 14AA 14U got on the board in the top of the second inning after Aiden Giddings walked, and Albany Diamond Dawgs 14AA committed an error, each scoring one run.

Albany Diamond Dawgs 14AA flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs on three hits to take a 5-2 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a double by Allen that drove in two.

Albany Diamond Dawgs 14AA added to their early lead in the bottom of the third inning after Burnsville Blaze 14AA 14U committed an error, and Hudson Linn grounded out, each scoring one run.

Allen started the game for Albany Diamond Dawgs 14AA. The starting pitcher surrendered seven hits and four runs (one earned) over six innings, striking out five and walking one. Jack Mulder started on the hill for Burnsville Blaze 14AA 14U. The starting pitcher allowed two hits and five runs (two earned) over one and one-third innings, striking out one and walking three.

Griffin Roemeling, Dylan Hoffarth, and Linn each collected multiple hits for Albany Diamond Dawgs 14AA. Albany Diamond Dawgs 14AA had patience at the plate, collecting seven walks for the game. Brandon Hammer and Hunter Boecker led the team with two bases on balls each.

Mulder and Micah Lindsey were a force together in the lineup, as they each collected two hits for Burnsville Blaze 14AA 14U. Gabe Jenstad and Mulder each drove in one run for Burnsville Blaze 14AA 14U. Alex Krumwiede stole two bases.