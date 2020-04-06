$1,000 Grants Available for Veterans Impacted by COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Veterans in Minnesota impacted by COVID-19 can apply for a one time grant. A total of $6.2 million was included in the coronavirus relief package recently passed by the State Legislature and signed by the Governor.

Starting Monday the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting applications from veterans who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. MDVA will award one-time grants in the amount of $1,000.

Eligible applicants must be a veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran, a Minnesota resident, and negatively financially impacted by COVID-19.

To apply for either a Disaster Relief Grant or a Special needs Grant you should contact your local County Veterans Service Officer.

