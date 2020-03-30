1 More Death, 73 Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one more death due to coronavirus related complications.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there have now been 576 positive tests, with 260 of those no longer needing to be isolated.

A total of 10 people have died in the state since the pandemic began.

Ninety-two people have required hospitalization with 56 of those in the hospital today, 24 of them in the ICU.

The state has completed nearly 19,000 tests.

Locally Sherburne county is now reporting seven positive tests, Wright County has six, Stearns has five, and Benton county has one.