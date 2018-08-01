Sartell Bridge to Close Again for Road Construction Work

SARTELL -- Commuters who use the Sartell bridge will have to find an alternate route again after construction work closed the overpass recently. Another closure is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday and will re-open by 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The work is part of the County Road 29 reconstruction project and the bridge will be closed to ensure a safe work environment for the construction crews.

The closure will mean eastbound and westbound traffic will not be allowed across the bridge, however, northbound and southbound traffic along Benton Drive will remain open.