Sartell Bridge to Close for Road Work

SARTELL -- Road construction will force the closure of a major Mississippi River crossing for several days.

Benton County Road 29, also known as 1st Street Northeast in Sartell will be closed from essentially the bridge on the Stearns County side of the river to Benton Drive on the east side.

Depending on the weather, the closure will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday or early Friday morning. It's expected to reopen on Tuesday.

The closure is necessary to allow for reconstruction of the roadway between the end of the bridge and Benton Drive.

Benton County Engineer Chris Byrd says the space constraints do not allow for a safe roadway that protects motorists and the workers, so they decided to close the road.

Benton Drive will remain open and eastbound traffic is still allowed on County Road 29 east of Benton Drive.