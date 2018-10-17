Sartell Bridge to Close Thursday as Repair Work Continues

SARTELL -- The Sartell bridge will be closing for three weeks as crews work to complete scheduled repairs.

The bridge will be closed to traffic starting Thursday and will last approximately three weeks. Traffic will be detoured to the Bridge of Hope on Highway 15.

Officials are concerned falling temperatures could create slippery and hazardous conditions for construction workers. The bridge had been open to single-lane traffic as the repairs were being completed.

The work consists of replacing the expansion joints in the bridge deck, new concrete barrier wall, and metal railing. Underneath the bridge, crews are repairing the concrete bridge beams, repair the concrete pier caps and reposition the beam bearing pads.