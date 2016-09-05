GREAT Theatre To Kick Off 20th Season With ‘Singin in the Rain’ [VIDEO]
A breakfast was held Friday for over 200 GREAT Theatre supporters for a special announcement.
A breakfast was held Friday for over 200 GREAT Theatre supporters for a special announcement.
Growing up in a household surrounded by drugs and alcohol, St. Cloud Police Officer Talisha Barlow knew she wanted a different future. Now she is sharing her story with others looking to chase their dreams.
A St. Cloud man is a recipient of the 2017 Bush Fellowship. Emmanuel Oppong is one of 24 Bush Fellows that will receive up to $100,000 to help them become more effective leaders in their communities.
After over 20 years in business, Michael's Restaurant will close their doors for good.
The Crusaders will play against Crosby-Ironton on Friday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:45.
Spring is here and that means it's time to start spring cleaning. As you are cleaning out your pantries keep in mind the Pack the Porches fundraiser is back
The weekend starts off with a bang around Central Minnesota this weekend with loads of fun things to do. Grab you kids and check out the ABC Kinder Olympix, head out to St. John's to hear Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem, see the musical Godspell put on by St. John's Prep, the SCAR Dolls annual Fashion Show, and the Bellamy Brothers rocking the Medina Entertainment Center stage. Read more in The Weekender!
Several Waite Park police officers and fire fighters were honored Wednesday night during a special city council meeting.
A canoe launch, beer garden, splash pad, ice skating rink, island play area and much more is being considered for St. Cloud's Riverwalk. After doing a survey last December, the city has developed four designs for the Riverwalk that would connect the Beaver Island Trail and Hester Park.
This weeks Home Town Spotlight series takes us to Delano, where we're in for a "clucking" good time.
Millions of dollars in state aid for the Mayo Clinic's expansion is expected to begin arriving in Rochester this fall.
A Darwin man is hurt after colliding with a semi Friday morning.
A Muslim civil rights group is calling on the broader public to help fight bigotry. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is holding an event Saturday designed to get thousands of Minnesotans to stand up against hate.
Morrison County authorities are investigating a church fire believed to be intentionally set.
A 5-year-old boy who briefly lost the teddy bear that has helped him through cancer treatment was reunited with his stuffed animal thanks to Mayo Clinic workers, a round of social media shares and a police escort.
A man accused of driving drunk, crashing his car and leaving a passenger to die is facing criminal charges in northern Minnesota. Michael Washburn, a father of four, was thrown from the vehicle and killed along an Itasca County highway March 11.
The Wild is set to host the Vancouver Canucks Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.
Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with Jay Caldwell, John Holler, Dave Overlund and Lee Voss. The podcast is also available on iTunes.
Some top Minnesota lawmakers want to crack down on a medical marijuana company whose former executives face felony charges for shipping marijuana oil to New York.
State wildlife officials say a bat-killing disease is spreading in Minnesota and has now entered the Twin Cities area.
A jury has convicted a 28-year-old man who sped through a Twin Cities suburb and fatally struck a man standing by a roadside mailbox last spring.
House Republicans are taking a defiant stand against Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton by proposing the elimination of his signature early childhood education program.
The National Weather Service says a tornado that hit a southern Minnesota campground this month was the earliest twister on record in the state.
A St. Paul mother has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally smothering her newborn son. Twenty-three-year-old Shwe Htoo pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the November 2015 death of the 5-week-old Michael Htoo.
The Crusaders will play against Crosby-Ironton on Friday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:45.
House Republicans are aiming to exempt more Social Security income from taxes as part of a $1.35 billion tax relief bill.