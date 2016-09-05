Contact Us
Timothy Hiatt / Stringer (Getty Images)

The Weekender: Bellamy Brothers, SCAR Dolls Fashion Show, ABC Kinder Olympix and More!

The weekend starts off with a bang around Central Minnesota this weekend with loads of fun things to do. Grab you kids and check out the ABC Kinder Olympix, head out to St. John's to hear Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem, see the musical Godspell put on by St. John's Prep, the SCAR Dolls annual Fashion Show, and the Bellamy Brothers rocking the Medina Entertainment Center stage. Read more in The Weekender!

Community gathers at Riverwalk design open house. (Chrissy Gaetke, WJON)

City of St. Cloud Reveals Four Riverwalk Designs [PHOTOS]

A canoe launch, beer garden, splash pad, ice skating rink, island play area and much more is being considered for St. Cloud's Riverwalk. After doing a survey last December, the city has developed four designs for the Riverwalk that would connect the Beaver Island Trail and Hester Park.

AM 1240 WJON