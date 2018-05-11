Benton County Road 29 Project Gets Underway Monday

SARTELL -- Work on a major road construction project in Sartell is about to get underway causing what's sure to be a headache for commuters. The Benton County Road 29 improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday.

Crews will be reconstructing County Road 29 from Benton Drive up to Highway 15 including replacing underground utilities. The work will shut down all westbound traffic and only allow for a single eastbound lane to remain open for the first half of summer.

The intersection of County Road 29 and North Benton Drive will also be improved with a new traffic signal replacing the four-way stop signs.

The $4.3-million project will impact traffic most of the summer.