Area Road Construction Projects Wrapping Up for the Season

SARTELL -- With the cold and snow in the forecast, crews are working hard to complete road construction projects in the area.

In Sartell, Pinecone Road North is nearly complete. Weather depending, crews plan to complete temporary striping on Thursday and lighting on Friday. If the work can be finished by then, the road will reopen to traffic on Saturday.

The Sartell Bridge reopened last week allowing access across the Mississippi River and the Benton County Road 29 project is completed for the season with finish work taking place in the spring of 2019.

In St. Cloud, 33rd Street South was scheduled to open this Friday but is now scheduled to reopen Thursday, November 15th. City Engineer Steve Foss says Xcel Energy must move some power lines and can't do the work in the rain, so they moved back the opening about a week.

The final phase of that project will be to build a roundabout at the intersection of 33rd Street South and Cooper Avenue in the spring of 2019. The city will also coordinate with Stearns County next summer to reconstruct the intersection of 33rd Street South and County Road 75.