Sartell Bridge to Undergo Repairs This Summer

SARTELL -- Motorists who travel across the Sartell bridge may want to consider alternative routes this summer.

The bridge opened in 1984 and turns 34-years-old this summer. As a result, Benton County Engineer Chris Byrd says repairs are needed.

Byrd says because they are impacting traffic on Benton County Road 29 this summer with a major reconstruction project, they felt it was a good time to work on the bridge.

The plan consists of fixing the bridge expansion joints, pier caps and concrete cracks.

Benton County commissioners will consider Tuesday, whether to add a preventive piece to the project this year or wait until a future date. That work would be replacing the concrete bridge deck overlay.

The cost of the project will be approximately $2-million with the preventive work included, or about $1.4-million if the bridge deck work is delayed.