Around the Town: St. Cloud Earth Day Expo

ST. CLOUD -- Spring is here and the CentraCare Health & Wellness Expo is kicking off the Earth Day run festivities at St. Cloud State University.

Evin Haukos is the Earth Day Run Race Director. He says the first of the three races start Friday night.

"We actually kick off our event at 6:00 p.m. 1K which is presented by Capital One. I think between the two 1Ks we have with Northwest Partners and Capital One we'll see about 1,000 kids come out. It should be chaos in a great way. Then right at 6:30 p.m. we have our brand new 5K course that people are trying out, we're seeing close to 2,000 runners kicking off at 6:30 p.m."

The running continues into Saturday.

"Tomorrow morning we have the Earth Day Scheels Half Marathon. We have also about 2,000 runners coming out for that one."

Afterward, Haukos says even if you did run, there's going to be a party.

"Definitely come check out the Stearns Bank post-race party. we start at 6:30 p.m. tonight, there's beer, it's going to be awesome and we have it tomorrow. Everyone is invited, the whole community, even if you're not running."

The Health & Wellness Expo runs until 8:00 p.m. Friday inside the Field House at SCSU.

