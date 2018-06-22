Around the Town: Gearing up for Liberty Bank Block Party

ST. CLOUD -- Granite City Days continues Friday in St. Cloud with the Liberty Bank Block Party.

The block party will be in Whitney Park. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says it will be fun for the whole family.

"It brings in national acts. You're in for a treat today (Friday) BJ Thomas, The Buckinghams, Herman's Hermits. People are already lined up with their chairs!"

The concert starts at 5:00 p.m. Other than the block party, the Beaver Island Canoe Trip kicks off at 3:00 p.m. The festivities continue into the weekend with the Granite City Days Parade. Kleis says the parade route will start at St. Cloud Hospital.

"It's downtown, it is the grand parade, we've got 100 units, we've got like 11 marching bands, we've got some Clydesdales."

Other highlights of Granite City Days include the WJON/StaFit 5K run, Take a Kid Fishing Day and Family Fun Days all taking place on Sunday.