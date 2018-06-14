Around the Town: New Parade Date Aims To Bring More Family Fun

WAITE PARK -- The fun continues in Waite Park as residents gear up for the most exciting part of the week long celebration.

Committee Chair Mike Bruemmer says they changed up the events this year by moving the Grand Day Parade to Thursday night.

The attendance seemed to be going down, having it on Saturday conflicted with schedules. So we thought we would try a Thursday for a few years and see what happens.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. starting at the Waite Park Library and ending at Community Park. Besides the parade you can enjoy inflatables, food and beer gardens and live music by Walter's Wheelhouse.

Bruemmer says they've had a really good weather for each event, which has led to very large attendance.

Yesterday (Wednesday) was Kid's Day and it was packed at Community Park. All the kids were having a good time.

Friday's events include the 8th annual Best of Show car show, and music by the Holy Rocka Rollaz.