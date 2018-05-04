Around the Town: Free Comic Book Day at Granite City Comics
ST. CLOUD -- Free Comic Book Day is Saturday and Granite City Comics and Games is offering several titles for free.
"There's an Avengers, a Spider-Man, Transformers, Adventure Time, Bob's Burgers."
Those are just a few to name. Owner Tim Schulte says they've been busy at the store since the release of the Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War.
"People looking for the Infinity War graphic novel and other stuff that ties into the Infinity War storyline to find out if they can get any spoilers before the next movie comes out."
As major comic book inspired movies hit the big screen people like to get to know the characters ahead of time.
"When they announce they were releasing Black Panther we saw a boost in a lot of people trying to find his first appearance and some other issues that he's tied into so they can know more about it when they go to the movies."
Schulte says soon people will be coming in for more Deadpool related material since the movie Deadpool 2 is set to release May 18.
Granite City Comics and Games will be open 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. for Saturday's Free Comic Book Day. Otherwise, the shop is open 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. The store is at 514 West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.
Every Friday during the News at Noon Show, WJON Reporter Chrissy Gaetke travels around the St. Cloud metro area to highlight local celebrations, businesses and charity events. Do you have a suggestion of where she should go? Email chrissy@wjon.com