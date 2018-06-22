Around the Town: Sauk Rapids Food Fest Always A Crowd Favorite

SAUK RAPIDS -- Some of your favorite Minnesota comfort food will be served up in Sauk Rapids Saturday.

The city is celebrating their annual Rapids River Days and the festivities end with the yearly Sauk Rapids Food Fest.

Organizer Dan Zika says it's the family friendly atmosphere that continues to draw large crowds over the past 30 years.

I think it's the park setting, the good food, cold drinks and live entertainment. What more do you need.

Besides the twenty-three food vendors, other events include water activities, inflatables, the Minnesota State Strongman/StrongWoman competition and live music.

Zika says admission and parking are free however you do need to buy tokens for the vendors and beer.

We sell tokens for the beer for $3, and $1 for food tokens. Each vendor sets their own price and it's usually 5-8 tokens and they give you a good size portion so it's worth it.