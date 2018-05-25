Around the Town: National Tap Dance Day

ST. CLOUD -- This week in our Around the Town series we head to Central Minnesota Ballet Academy for National Tap Dance Day.

Samantha Collen is the owner of the Central Minnesota Ballet Academy. After years of traveling as a professional dancer, she says decided to open her own studio in St. Cloud.

"I enjoy teaching and providing opportunities for others to take dance classes."

With it being National Tap Dance Day, Collen does have tap classes available.

"I offer two different tap dancing classes every Tuesday evening there's an intermediate class as well as a beginner class."

For the beginner class, all skill levels are welcome.

"Our teachers and instructors are wonderful at guiding you and starting from the beginning, we have basic tap sounds and adding on and building up."

Tap isn't the only class available, the studio also teaches floor barre, ballet, stretch, contemporary and pre/pointe. To check out the class schedule follow the link below.