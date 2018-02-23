Around the Town: Camp and Travel Expo Fills River’s Edge [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The Camp and Travel Expo is underway at River's Edge Convention Center this weekend.

Jon Gaida with PleasureLand RV says they are starting to see more millennials getting into RVs.

"It's a great time to own an RV, millennials are really embracing our industry because of some of the gadgets, electronics, wifi and creature comforts."

Trending this year are smaller campers.

"Smaller travel trailers, mid-size travel trailers, still dominate our market. We also do great business with motor-homes, fifth wheels, toy haulers and ice houses are popular."

Gaida says with a smaller sized trailer comes a more affordable price tag.

"The smaller trailers make up a big segment of our market and they actually start for under $10,000 and payments on them would be right around $125 a month, making it extremely affordable."

The Camp and Travel Expo will run Friday until 9:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Videographer Richard Leguil contributed to this story.