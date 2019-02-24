Camp and Travel Expo Provides Escape from February Snow [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- It may be a blizzard outside, but many central Minnesotans spent the weekend inside dreaming of summer getaways.

Pleasureland RV held their annual Camp and Travel Expo at River’s Edge Convention Center. Sales Manager Matt Friedrich says the event is good for people with spring fever.

It’s February, you know? By this time of the year, people start getting a little stir crazy. It’s just a great event to be able to get out of the house.

This month’s record snowfall also posed challenges for crews moving the equipment in for the show. It featured 130 RVs and a variety of other camping equipment and accessories.

Friedrich says this year’s models feature some new design and technology.

There’s new floor plans, new bells and whistles. Sure Steps is a big thing a lot of RVs are coming out with this year. We’re seeing a lot of LED lighting inside and out. More storage, opposing slides, lightweight stuff, and more modern colors.

The show ran from Thursday to Sunday and has been in St. Cloud for over 20 years.