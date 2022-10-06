Your Chance To Run An Excavator Or Bulldozer Is This Weekend In Minnesota

If you are making plans for this weekend, you might want to do something EXTREME! If you've got kids that like big machines, or maybe you've always secretly wanted to drive an excavator or bulldozer your chance to do that is this weekend. One Minnesota company that specializes in the big 'toys' is having an event this Saturday that could put you in the literal driver's seat of one of those dream machines!

Extreme Sandbox in Hastings is hosting a 'heavy metal dine-in' event on Saturday. The event according to the website is "a fun and interactive outdoor event for people of all ages! There will be food options on site and the opportunity to operate real excavators, bulldozers, and wheel-loaders. We even have mini excavators for younger construction fans."

The cost to attend the event is family-friendly as kids under 2 are free and everyone else is $5.

The event itself was actually born out of the pandemic, the website for the event states that "During the Covid-19 shutdown, they were looking for a way to engage with the community while also providing for their small business." What developed was a 'drive-thru' event where people would come and watch the giant machines run and compete in activities.

The dine-in event sounds like it would be the perfect thing for a kid who likes construction equipment, like Bob the Builder, and if you've got some older kids the website says that those 14-years-old and up can have the opportunity to "play on our excavators, bulldozers, & wheel loaders."

You can get more information about the event by heading here.

