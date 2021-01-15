You Can Visit The Como Zoo This Weekend

LETS GO TO THE ZOO

I'm in the mood to do something different...get out of the house...even get out of town, and go somewhere else; somewhere where I can see friendly faces of a different kind. The furry ones.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Along with restaurants and bars being able to open back up, I think we should do a little celebrating. The Como Zoo is also open by reservation, and what better place to go to bring a little joy to your life; through the beautiful exotic animals and colorful conservatory.

RESERVE A SPOT TODAY

The Como Zoo is now open from 10am to 4 pm. You can make your reservations by clicking here. Face masks are still required if you would like to visit the zoo. The zoo will have one way walking paths for their guests to make sure they continue to protect their visitors and follow Covid Protocols.

I was thinking it might be difficult to book a reservation, but it depends on how fast you need it. There were actually some reservations available for today around noon, and a few afterwards. The weekend was booked, but reservations were available again for Monday and all through next week. Of course, the sooner you make your reservation the better.

Timed reservations are available for up to four people. Admission to the Como Zoo is free, but the are asking for a donation of $4 per person and $2 per child.

WHAT IS OPEN AT THE ZOO

The Como Zoo does offer food through an outdoor and indoor restaurant as well as seasonal food carts. I didn't see anything on their website that said the restaurants were closed, so I'm assuming that you can still get food when you visit the park.

There are many beautiful animals that you can see when you head to the zoo, including giraffes, arctic fox, bison, cougars, polar bears, and so much more. Plus, the beautiful conservatory will give a glimpse of color during this otherwise white and gray time of year.