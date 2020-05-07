Wounded Waseca Officer Takes First Unassisted Steps

Undated (KROC-AM News) - The family of Arik Mattson is reporting another significant milestone in the recovery of the wounded Waseca Police Officer.

His sister-in-law updated his CaringBridge website today and indicated he was able to take his first steps without any assistance last week. She says he has also begun working on navigating stairs and is walking longer distances with less assistance.

While Mattson is dealing with some double-vision in one of his eyes, his sister-in-law also posted that he has been participating in CrossFit, weight training, shooting basketballs, and even baking cookies. The CaringBridge update also shares that the Minnesota Vikings and the team's equipment manager recently provided the officer with a set of official team gear.

Arik is currently at a rehabilitation center in Nebraska to receive the therapy he needs in his recovery from the gunshot wound to his head he suffered the night of January 6th while responding to a report of a suspicious person. The man accused of the shooting is charged with multiple counts of first-degree attempted murder.

