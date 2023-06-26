This is an interesting idea. There is a restaurant in Minneapolis where you do not order your own food. There isn't a menu, where you choose what you would like to eat for your meal, like you would at any other restaurant. This restaurant is always a chef's choice surprise. Like a tasting menu at all times.

Get our free mobile app

The restaurant is called "Demi". And it is strictly a tasting menu restaurant. If you are unfamiliar with that concept, it means that there are generally several courses (usually about 5) of small plates that are paired with a beverage. It can be a lot of fun to get a group of people together and attend a tasting. You might not like everything that is served, but you will usually find something that you will like, plus the pairings can be interesting as well. The pairing is usually a wine of some kind, but sometimes it's beer, but usually wine.

If you are feeling adventurous, and would like to try this, you do need to plan ahead. The space is small, and they require a reservation. But keep in mind that it's not just call a day or two ahead to get a reservation. You need to plan this a month ahead of time. The website let's you know this.

The things that you can choose, is your choice of pairing. As I stated above, the pairing is usually food with wine, but there is also what they call a Temperance Pairing.

Even though I am a super picky eater, my sense of adventure makes me want to experience this restaurant. If you are interested and want to know exactly where it's located, here is the address.

212 North Second Street in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis.

They do offer valet parking, but apparently there is a parking lot available just a couple of blocks away.