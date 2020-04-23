Women Charged With Ramming Each Other’s Vehicles

ST. CLOUD -- Two women face felony damage to property charges after police say they intentionally crashed their cars into each other.

St. Cloud Police were called to the area of 30th Avenue North and 4th Street North just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived to find a group of people standing near two crashed vehicles and yelling at one another.

According to the charges, 19-year-old Emysha Overton of St. Cloud and 22-year-old Toriann Stewart of Waite Park had a dispute the night before over some property damage. Overton told officers she saw Stewart on the road and pulled up next to her and they began arguing.

Stewart allegedly scraped Overton's bumper which upset her even more. Overton is accused of pulling forward, then backing up into Stewart's front bumper, she then turned around and came at Stewart's car head-on and scraped the side of Stewart's car as she drove past it.

Stewart then followed Overton and allegedly rammed Overton's driver's side door at 20-30 miles-per-hour, pushing it over a curb and into a yard.

Police say the two women then got out of their vehicles and began fighting.

Mayo ambulance was called to treat the women for minor injuries.