Wolves Wilt Late Against Pistons

The Detroit Pistons beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-114 Wednesday night at Little Caesar's Arena. The Wolves are now 30-35 on the season, 6.5 games behind the Spurs for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Wolves led 35-22 after the first quarter, and trailed by only two points heading into the final quarter. However, Minnesota was outscored 41-26 in the fourth quarter, leading to the lopsided final score.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 24 points, and Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points on 8-15 shooting.

The Timberwolves return home Saturday to host the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.