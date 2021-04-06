Wolves And Twins Win, Wild Come Up Short – Tuesday Sports Blast

The Twins beat up the Tigers, the Wolves topped the Kings and the Wild came up short against the Avalanche. Here's a look at all things sports for Tuesday.

- The Minnesota Twins waited out an hour-long rain delay before pouncing on the Tigers for a 15-6 win Monday. The Twins led the game 15-1 before Detroit scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Nelson Cruz hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, as the Twins drew 11 walks and pounded out 14 hits in the win. Matt Shoemaker earned the win in his Minnesota debut with five solid innings in which he allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

The Twins and Tigers will meet again Tuesday at noon (WJON).

- The Minnesota Wild fell 5-4 to the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild led 1-0 after one period thanks to a Ryan Hartman goal but saw the Avs answer with four goals in the second period.

Minnesota got goals from Nick Bjugstad, Marcus Johansson and Kevin Fiala in the third period. The Wild will host Colorado again on Wednesday night.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 116-106 at Target Center. D'Angelo Russell returned after a nearly two-month absence to lead Minnesota with 25 points.

The Timberwolves, who are now 13-38 on the season, will play at Indiana Wednesday night.

- The Baylor Bears topped the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 in a lopsided NCAA men's basketball championship game.

TUESDAY

- The St. Cloud State softball team will host Bemidji State for a doubleheader beginning at noon.

- The St. Cloud State baseball team will host Winona State at Joe Faber Field for a pair of games starting at 1 p.m. .

- St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball hosts Rochester Community and Technical College at 1:30 p.m.