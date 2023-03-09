Wolf? Man Takes Picture Of Wolf South Of Clearwater

WOLF IN CLEARWATER

Have you ever seen a wolf in the wild, during the day, just snacking away on a deer carcass before? I can honestly say that I have not. My other question is; if I did, would I realize that it was a wolf? Or would I think coyote or just someone's wild-looking dog? This Grey Wolf was spotted in Clearwater alongside the road. A man named Nick Danielson snapped this video of a wolf, located about 3 miles south of the Kwik Trip near Clearwater.

Watch the video below and tell me what you think.

IDENTIFYING A WOLF

After visiting the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, or DNR, I definitely think this IS a wolf! According to the National Wildlife Federation, Gray Wolves, or Timberwolves have long, bushy tails that many times have a black tip. Their coat. Their fur is typically a mix of gray and brown, and they can look similar to a German Shepherd. However, Timberwolves can be a variety of colors; anywhere from solid black, solid white, or even brown.

ABOUT THE GRAY WOLF (TIMBERWOLF)

Timberwolves vary in size depending on where they live. They can be anywhere from 3 to 5 feet long with bushy tails being around 1 to 2 feet long. The female Gray Wolf usually weighs anywhere from 60 to 100 pounds, and the males weigh approximately 70 to 145 pounds.

Wolves prefer to eat hooved animals like deer, elk, bison, and moose. But if necessary they will eat things like rodents, beavers, and rabbits, and they can eat up to 20 pounds of meat in a single meal!

ROMANCE

Wolves are also pretty romantic. They typically have one mate for life, and usually have anywhere between 4 to 6 pups after breeding. I didn't know that wolf moms regurgitate their meals for their pups to eat, and will also move their pups every couple weeks from den to den until the fall, and wolves in the wild typically live anywhere between 8 to 13 years.

Have you seen a wolf in your city? I'd love to see your photos. Feel free to share them with us by sending them on your App.

