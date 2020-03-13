With Continued Dry Weather Flood Outlook Improves

UNDATED -- The spring flood outlook is looking better. The National Weather Service says the major to moderate flooding risk across the Upper Midwest has decreased due to the recent dry weather.

Soil moisture over most of the Upper Midwest remains the highest on record.

Forecasters say the rest of March looks relatively mild and dry. However, they say we could see a widespread system bring an inch of rain along with some snow on March 20th and 21St.

The potential for minor to moderate flooding does still exist.