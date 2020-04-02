Wintry Mix, Winter Weather Advisory On the Way

UNDATED -- Rain will turn to freezing rain and sleet behind a cold front Thursday evening across western Minnesota. This transition will push east Thursday night, reaching I-35 around dawn Friday.

Up to one quarter of an inch of ice is possible west of a line from Mille Lacs, to the western Twin Cities suburbs, to Faribault and Albert Lea where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

National Weather Service

The precipitation will end Friday from west to east.