Winter Weather Advisory Issued

UNDATED - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory  through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

 

Weather conditions will deteriorate through today, with the best chance of snow and ice this afternoon, through this evening.

Precipitation will end late tonight, early Tuesday with windy conditions developing Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s Tuesday morning, and fall into the single digits and lower teens by the afternoon.

Wind chill values will drop well below zero by Tuesday afternoon.

