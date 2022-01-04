Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tuesday Night, Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow accumulations are expected to be around three inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 miles an hour.

Light snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Northwest winds gusts of 35 to 45 mph together with falling snow will lead to reduced visibility. Whiteout conditions are possible at times in the open areas of western Minnesota.

If you must travel, pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone, and please drive carefully.