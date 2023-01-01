Winter Storm Watch Begins Monday
CHANHASSEN (WJON News) -- A winter storm is still on track to impact the area Monday evening through Tuesday. Heavy snow, freezing rain, and rain are all possible at times - depending on how far north or south the storm tracks.
Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin. Confidence in heavy snow decreases farther south across Minnesota and Wisconsin, where several hours of freezing rain or rain may limit snow totals.
Several hours of freezing rain and significant ice accumulation is possible from southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin.
