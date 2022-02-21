Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Winds to Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- A long-duration snowfall event will bring two waves of heavier snow and travel impacts across the region, especially along a west-to-east line in central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

Get our free mobile app

Breezy northeast winds near 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Mondays' snow will continue to be focused along a west-to-east band from central Minnesota to northern Wisconsin. Areas under this band could see an additional 4 to 8 inches. Snow will gradually spread across the region later today, with an icy mix possible to the south along I-90.

Tuesday's snow will be more widespread, with lesser amounts. Most locations should see between 3 and 6 inches of additional snow, with locally heavier amounts over east-central Minnesota.

Best Ice Cream in Central Minnesota According to Yelp

Guide To Every Drive-In Throughout Minnesota