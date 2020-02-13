Wind Chill Warning then Wind Chill Advisory Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- We're experiencing some of our coldest temperatures in a long time Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the Wind Chill Warning will continue until 10:00 a.m. and then a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Wind Chill readings are dropping down to 30 to 45 below across much of the state.

However, even after that, we're not expecting a big warm-up Thursday. The high is expected to be right around zero Thursday afternoon before dropping back down to about 17 below on Friday morning.

Warmer weather on the way for the weekend.