Wind Chill Warning then Wind Chill Advisory Thursday Morning
UNDATED -- We're experiencing some of our coldest temperatures in a long time Thursday.
The National Weather Service says the Wind Chill Warning will continue until 10:00 a.m. and then a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
Wind Chill readings are dropping down to 30 to 45 below across much of the state.
However, even after that, we're not expecting a big warm-up Thursday. The high is expected to be right around zero Thursday afternoon before dropping back down to about 17 below on Friday morning.
Warmer weather on the way for the weekend.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app