UNDATED - A Wind Chill Advisory continues for all of Minnesota. The National Weather Service says it will be in effect at least until noon on Sunday.

Wind chill readings will drop to between 20 and 35 below.

A dangerous arctic chill will be with us through next week.

To stay safe during the cold snap, limit your time outdoors and bundle up when you do go outside and make sure to limit the amount of time your pets are out in the cold as well.

