Wind Advisory Wednesday Afternoon, Evening

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory which will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

West to northwest winds between 20 and 30 miles an hour with some gusts as high as 50 miles an hour.

The winds combined with low relative humidity from the southwest into south-central Minnesota will create dangerous fire conditions.

Extreme fire conditions today in southwest Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for the following counties:

Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values. Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 7 p.m.

