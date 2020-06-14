Wind Advisory in Effect Sunday

UNDATED -- Strong and gusty southeasterly winds will occur Sunday, especially from west into south central Minnesota, where a Wind Advisory is in effect through 9:00 p.m. this evening.

Expect sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph with gusts to near 50 mph.

A warming trend will occur through midweek, with breezy conditions at times.

Things will cool down a bit for the second half of the week, and precipitation chances will increase.