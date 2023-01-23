LEGO LOVERS REJOICE

Are you an adult that still loves Legos, and maybe you have kids that also love them as well? All of my kids loved Legos. So much so, that I have a wall in my basement filled with Star Wars Lego Ships created by my youngest son. If you or someone in your house loves Legos as much as we do, you're going to be really excited about this.

You'll be able to see life-sized Lego models built tiny Lego brick by tiny Lego brick. You'll be meeting contestants from the television show "Legos Masters," and the whole event involves hands-on activities and attractions that make this a truly exciting event to attend.

BRICKFEST LIVE is coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center on September 30th and October 1st of 2023.

The ticket Pre-Sale starts this Friday at 10 am, but you can click HERE now to get in line today.

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT BRICKFEST LIVE?

You won't want to miss the Giant Brick Pit. Jump in and take your photos with over 200,000 colorful Lego bricks.

Are you into Minecraft? Then you will enjoy adding your creations to the blocky terrain in a collaborative layout.

Enter the GLOW ZONE. Build with bricks that shine under black lights in this exclusive glow-in-the-dark section of the event.

Derby Races. You won't want to miss these! You can actually build your own racer and win at the 35-foot-long tracks.

Floor Mural. You can also contribute your artwork to the Floor Mural and see it all come together.

