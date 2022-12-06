Will Eating Christmas Poinsettia Plants Kill Your Dog?

'Tis the season to be jolly, not end up in the vet clinic because of a sick pet. According to the ASPCA, poinsettias may be the most misrepresented plant when it comes to toxicity, but they still can cause some issues if ingested by your pets.

Since 1919 Poinsettias have been called lethal if ingested by your household pets. However, many animal studies have shown that it just isn't the case. What you may see if your dog or cat gets into the plant is some gastrointestinal issues like vomiting or diarrhea, and that is caused by the milky sap of the plant.

Get our free mobile app

Honestly, that's the same reaction my sensitive dog gets from just licking a fast-food french fry. Norman is a delicate boy, so I think my house will just skip poinsettias entirely. Even though I know now it isn't lethal, the rule is better safe than sorry in my home.

In the same article, the ASPCA also shared some other common holiday plants that can cause issues if ingested by pets. Christmas Cactus ingestion in dogs can lead to vomiting, diarrhea (both potentially with blood), anorexia, and depression. In cats, ataxia has also been reported. A pet that eats holly might start vomiting, getting diarrhea, anorexia, and start lip-smacking and head-shaking.

It's important to keep your pets healthy this holiday season, and you know their behaviors better than anyone. Do what you can to keep them safe and healthy, and decorate your home accordingly. Happy holidays!