The Minnesota Wild sent forward Mikael Granlund to the Nashville Predators Monday just before the NHL's trade deadline. The Wild receive 22-year old left wing Kevin Fiala in return.

Granlund, 26, has scored 49 points so far this season in 63 games played. In his seven year career, he has charted 317 points in 461 games.

Fiala, the 11th overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Sweden, has scored 32 points in 64 games this season with 11 goals.