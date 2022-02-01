Who Is Your Pick for the Cutest Puppy? Vote Now

WHO CAN RESIST A CUTE PUPPY?

Along with the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby Sled dog races, there are lots of other fun activities going on all around it. One I just couldn't pass up? The cutest puppy contest!

VOTE FOR THE CUTEST PUPPY

There were so many entries that the judges just said, "Hey...We can't decide because they're all cute." That being said, now all 61 entries are available to see, and vote on until this Thursday when they will choose a winner.

To vote for who you think is the cutest puppy, just click HERE now.

You can vote once a day through Thursday, February 3rd, at noon, and to help your favorite to the winner's circle, you can share the page with your friends. I've looked at all the cute photos and I don't think there is any puppy that's cuter than the next, so unless you know someone who entered in this contest, you may have a tough time voting as well. I did see a few that were perhaps the cutest ugliest dog? Or the cutest funniest face? Or what about those eyes? So many cutie pies I just can't decide. I do know that I'd like to take them all home with me, even if just for a day.

The cutest puppy award will be announced on Friday, February 4th, on social media and live by the race Emcee on the day of the race.

It should be a nice weekend for you to get out and have some fun. If you happen to go to the event, you could also catch a movie at the Excelsior Dock Cinema on Friday or Saturday. Click HERE for more information.

