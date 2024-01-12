Who Do Central Minnesotans Want To See In Concert?

I am not alone when I say I really enjoy going to concerts. Working in radio has afforded me the opportunity to not only see a lot of concerts but I’ve had the chance to meet a number of the artists and even get on the stage and introduce them as they came on stage.

We took to our stations Facebook page and mobile app this week to ask listeners to name an artist or band they would like to see live. This could be someone who has already passed on, or it could be an older band you wish you could see when they were at the height of their career.

That’s where my answers start, I would love to be able to see Bon Jovi or Def Leppard in the late 1980s. And I never had the chance to see my teenage celebrity crush Debbie Gibson live either.

We got some great answers from those in Central Minnesota like Dave and Rene who both said Nirvana.

Carol and Penny each said they would really like to see Elton John, with Carol adding “Elton John from 20 years ago”.

John, Jana and Larry each chimed in with Pink Floyd being their choice.

Lynette and Joey were on the same page when they said Queen with Freddie Mercury.

Rick and Scott shared the same thought with their answer of Led Zeppelin.

Chris’ answer was another band I wish I had seen years ago and that’s Rush.

The Doors, AC/DC and Whitesnake all got votes as well.

Ericka had a great response that she was glad she got to see Linkin Park back in the day. “Best concert I’ve ever been to” she said.

And my friend Steve from North Carolina is on the same page as me in wanting to see Def Leppard. He also added The Who to that list as well.

Sandra responded with The Eagles, who I saw twice on their “Hell Freezes Over Tour”.

Our News guy Jim Maurice said Elvis, which was the same thinking of Judy from Foley on our mobile app. She also said Frankie Avalon.

And Ray sent in another I wished I had seen before he passed, Tom Petty.

Unfortunately, some of these artists or members of the bands have passed on, and we all know we can’t turn back the hands of time to go back to see a band 20 or 30 years ago, but it sure was fun pretending for a little bit at least.