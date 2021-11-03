When to Catch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ on TV This Month

After last year's uproar over the Peanuts specials not airing on TV, Charlie Brown and the gang will be back on TV sets this fall. Apple TV+ became the home of the Peanuts gang last year, and with the partnership came the absence of favorite fall specials on public television. I felt like Linus waiting for The Great Pumpkin, only instead of a pumpkin patch, I was waiting in my own living room.

This year, the beloved Peanuts specials will still be available on Apple TV+, but they will be coming back to traditional TV as well, airing on PBS.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is coming back to TV sets across the nation at 6:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, Nov. 21 on PBS and PBS Kids.

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" originally aired on TV in 1973 and was the tenth prime-time animated television special based on the Peanuts characters. The special even won a Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children's Programming".

And just as a heads up going into the holiday season, “A Charlie Brown Christmas" airs at 6:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, Dec. 19 on PBS and PBS Kids.

Happy holidays from the Peanuts gang!

