WHAT??? Aston Martin on Bloomington, MN Auction!

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) - It’s been said that one man’s loss is another man’s gain, but this one would hurt.

A quarter-million-dollar sports car is on the auction block in Bloomington.

A 2023 Aston Martin DB11, reportedly valued at over $277,000, is part of a forfeiture auction conducted online by the Internal Revenue Service.

The British sportscar, featuring under 300 miles on the odometer, was part of a property seizure related to unpaid taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service is quick to mention that the owner of the vehicle is welcome to make arrangements to pay off the tax debt, and thereby end the auction, at any time.

Otherwise, the highest bidder at 11:00 am January 23rd will have 24 hours to pay for the purchase, and the car is being sold “as is” with no inspection available, and no warranty as to the condition of the vehicle.

At this time, the current bid is $170,000.

Meanwhile, with much less fanfare, the same auction features a 2023 Kia Telluride with under 5000 miles. The high bid is $26,900.

If you’re interested, you can track the auction here.