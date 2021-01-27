Weather System Could Bring Snow to Midwest this Weekend

UNDATED -- A winter storm is expected to move across the Midwest this weekend with at least a few inches of snow possible.

The greatest chances are southern Minnesota and Wisconsin into Iowa and Illinois.

A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country earlier this week. Both Nebraska and Iowa saw 12 to 15 inches of snow in places.

So far here in January, the National Weather Service says St. Cloud has officially had 5.4" of snow, which is 2" below normal. For the season, we're at 28.7" of snow, which is 2.7" above normal.

The snow depth right now in St. Cloud is 6".

