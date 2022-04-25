Weather Keeps Farmers Sidelined

(MN) -- A combination of rain, snow, and cold temperatures has kept Minnesota farmers sidelined for another week. The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, issued Monday, shows farmers statewide have had less than one full day suitable for fieldwork in the 2022 growing season. The report shows Minnesota farmers have less than one percent of their crop planted with 91% of the state reporting adequate or surplus soil moisture. The next report will be released on May 2nd.

For the complete report, click here.