Farmers Still Waiting For Dry Weather

Farmers throughout central Minnesota are still waiting to get a good start on spring planting.

The latest Crop Progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, released Monday, indicates less than one percent of the corn statewide has been planted.

Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Chanhassen says the next few days won’t offer any relief.

We are looking to finally have turned the corner into more true spring-like and maybe even summer-like weather with above average temperatures favored. But it looks like we're going to continue to favor a wetter trend in the six to 10-day period, which may not be exactly what farmers are looking for as they’re going to be trying to get out in their fields and getting things ready.

While the average May temperatures take a jump from the beginning to the end of the month, Carletta says wet weather is likely to persist through the month.

Temperatures for the month of May are trending towards the below side. But we warm up so much in May that even slightly below would still be a pretty nice increase. There is an above-average precipitation chance.

According to the report, less than one percent of the corn and wheat in the state has been planted.

