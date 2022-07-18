Weather Announcements For Monday, July 18th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, July 18th, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

- St. Cloud Park and Recreation's Youth baseball and softball at Whitney Park tonight is canceled due to high temperatures.

- The Sartell Police Activities League program is canceled tonight because of the high heat warning.

- Julie's Kaine K-12 classes are canceled this evening due to the heat.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.