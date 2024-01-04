We Need More Roundabouts In Sartell! [OPINION]

attachment-Sartell1 loading...

For whatever reason, people seem to hate the roundabouts in Sartell. Whenever the City of Sartell is mentioned there are at least a few sarcastic comments about the number of traffic circles in the city.

To me, a roundabout is a much better option than a stop light or even a stop sign. While you are guaranteed to make a full stop at a stop sign (in theory at least) and a red light, with a roundabout you at least have an opportunity to keep it moving.

Of course there are those folks who, despite driving them every day, have absolutely no clue how to use the roundabouts. From stopping in the middle to going the wrong way altogether, every day can be an adventure when dealing with some of the more, er, independent thinkers in Sartell.

However, I think the city actually needs at least one more roundabout. Specifically, Sartell needs to add a roundabout at the intersection of Pine Cone Road and Roberts Road near Coborn's.

As the city continues to grow, this intersection gets busier and busier. It is tough, especially during peak hours, to make a left turn onto the four-lane Pine Cone Road (or even a right turn for that matter.

Since we moved to Sartell ten years ago, the several roundabouts added to Pine Cone Road have improved safety on the busy street.

Specifically, I had been in a bad car accident on Pine Cone and 2nd Street South at what had been a bad intersection, but the roundabout there has made it a lot safer to get through there in my opinion.

Let's add one more!